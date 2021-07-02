WILLIAMSBURG — “This is the story that I’ve carried for 50 years.”
In 1969, Vic Edwards found himself deep in the jungles of Vietnam, fighting a battle he never imagined he would be fighting.
Edwards joined the United States Navy in the midst of the Vietnam War in his attempts to avoid being drafted into another branch of the military.
“I avoided that for a good while but the draft caught me and I was to be drafted, so I joined the Navy because I thought it was the lesser of four evils,” he said. “I knew the Marine Corps was right in the middle of it, the Army was there, Air Force was flying over it, so I figured if the Navy was there they must be on a boat somewhere but I didn’t know what a Navy Corpsman was and that’s what I became.”
Edwards went to Hospital Corps School where he trained to become a Navy Corpsman, which was a medic and then was later assigned to the Marine Corps.
“In running from it (the war), I ran right into it,” Edwards said. “I was destined for Vietnam.”
At the age of 26, Edwards went to Vietnam on March 15, 1969, on his wife’s birthday, where he served for six months before being wounded.
“I was only there for six months but I intensely lived six years in six months,” he said.
Now, 52 years later, Edwards of Williamsburg has published a book about his journey in Vietnam, “A Corpsman’s Story,” a book that he actually began writing immediately after his return to the states.
“I attempt to take the reader with me through what I experienced and through what my unit experience during my time in Vietnam,” he said of the book. “It’s told really from the perspective of a Christian man who goes to war and tries to maintain his Christian integrity and to be a witness of the God he loves and serves, in the midst of all these temptations that are almost overwhelming at times.”
Edwards has been working on his book off and on over the last 50 years and “A Corpsman’s Story” was finally published in May. Edwards has sold approximately half of the 500 copies printed so far.
To purchase a copy, you can contact Edwards via phone or text at 606-620-2277 or email at docedwards82@yahoo.com. The book costs $10 or it is $13 to have it shipped.
“My goal is not to make money off it, my goal is to get it out there for people to read it and maybe it can be an encouraging thing for people who struggle through life in whatever ways—we all fight different kinds of wars,” he said. “I hope that people take away the perseverance of life, to pursue life even though you’re encountering difficult circumstances around you, not to lose hope, not to quit but to keep going as long as you have the ability to go.”
