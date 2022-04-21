LONDON—The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3302 is looking for new members and community donations under new leadership.
The VFW Post 3302, located at 3027 West Laurel Road in London, is the only VFW that serves London and Corbin and has been in operation for several decades.
Currently, the VFW has just under 40 members on its roster with male and female members from 31 years old to 102 years old, though many of those members are no longer active due to age or illness.
Commander Dustin Barnett said the VFW Post 3302 used to be one of the largest VFW posts in the area but many have since moved on to other posts or left the organization altogether. He is hopeful that will change now that the post is running under new leadership and hopes to see the post thriving once again.
After hearing about the possibility that the VFW Post 3302 may be closing, Barnett knew he had to step in.
“When I heard that it was going to be closing because Corbin was already closed, so the closest VFW was going to be Williamsburg or Rockcastle—I wanted to make sure that didn’t happen,” he said, originally joining as just a member but then later taking on an even bigger role as Commander of the post.
Barnett wasn’t the only one concerned, though, as Andrew Johns who is the post’s Quartermaster, and David Ball who serves as Senior Vice, stepped up to the plate to ensure that the post’s doors didn’t close for good.
“I’ve spent a lot of my life in the military, so a lot of these guys have become my brothers and sisters and really become family,” Johns said. “We all share kind of a bond that no one else has, so whenever I heard this organization might go under, it touched me. Without these organizations, there’s nobody to speak for us in the government, so what’s going to push them to have our needs in mind? I didn’t want to see that go away. It would be a sad thing to not have a place to come and get help if you need it.”
“If all your little small posts start closing down, that’s less power the large entity has,” Barnett said. “It has to start at your local community level and then it builds district, state, national—so it starts here.”
Without small organizations like the VFW, Ball said there is nowhere for veterans to go in their time of need, which is exactly what the VFW Post 3302 is there for, he said.
“We’ve come in not only to save the organization but to provide,” Ball said. “We want to provide a place for veterans to come.”
The VFW provides a place for veterans to come when they need help applying for benefits or other veterans programs, including helping to find housing for homeless veterans, as well as any other needs a veteran may have. Johns said they also try to serve the rest of the community as well, not just veterans.
“Our purpose is to bring other veterans in and give them a place that feels like home—that’s our number one mission,” Ball said. “When you come home and nowhere else really feels like home, we want this to feel like home, surrounded by people that are like you.”
“A lot of people have, not that its unfounded, but a misconception that it’s just a bunch of old guys sitting around drinking at a bar,” Barnett said. “That’s not what this post, in my eyes and as long as I’m around, is going to be about.”
Barnett is hoping that the post can begin doing more community events, including membership drives, Buddy Poppy drives, flag retirement ceremonies, and other community events that will help get their names back out into the community as a trusted organization.
“We want to turn this post around, get it back active into the community and then once we get further along into doing the have-to stuff, we want to do even more community activities to help not only veterans but the community, as well,” Barnett said, mentioning that one of his personal goals will be to install flagpoles in local veteran’s yards in the future.
As the new leadership at the VFW Post 3302 are working to get the local organization back on its feet, they are asking for the community’s help through donations, as the post is currently operating on a small budget made up of donations from its own members.
The VFW Post 3302 meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at their post located at 3027 West Laurel Road in London, near Cold Hill Elementary. Those interested in joining may attend a meeting. A person must meet certain criteria to join and will need to pay a membership fee.
For more information or to make a donation, email the VFW Post 3302 at 3302VFW@gmail.com or send your donation or information by mail to PO Box 3342, London KY, 40743.
