Despite a rainy forecast, the Octoberfest pushed on with its planned event Saturday. Crafters, vendors and artisans lined the streets in downtown Corbin as folks browsed and shopped the festival. | Photos by Erin Cox
featured
Vendors line Corbin streets for Octoberfest
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jimmy Johns, age 77, passed away at his home in Corbin, KY on Monday October 12, 2020. He was born in Harlan County, Kentucky and was a retired truck driver before going on to serve as a Laurel County Deputy. Jimmy loved his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by hi…
Melvin Jay Kerr, age 63, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father, James Herman Kerr; Brother, James Ray Kerr; and daughter, Wendy Marie Kerr. Melvin worked as a custodian at the EKU Corbin Campus and loved…
Most Popular
Articles
- Corbin man charged with sodomy, incest, sexual abuse enters Alford plea
- Corbin limiting athletic events to parents only
- Whitley County Health Department advises public of possible COVID-19 exposure at Wendy's in Williamsburg
- Whitley County Health Department advises public of possible COVID-19 exposure at Domino's
- Corbin woman shares breast cancer story to remind people that faith is important
- Whitley County Health Department reports 4 COVID-19 related deaths
- Four COVID-19 related deaths reported in Whitley
- London responds to Corbin's annexation lawsuit
- ‘Far too many cases,’ Beshear said on heels of another record week
- PROFILE: Growing downtown business a top platform for Weaver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.