Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus made a special appearance at Valley View Apartments on Friday afternoon to help with their Thanksgiving meal drawing. Property Manager Tanya Jackson said the drawing was for one full Thanksgiving meal for nine families at Valley View, one family per building. The meal was paid for by Valley View Apartments and will be a complete Thanksgiving meal complete with turkey and all the sides ready to go for Thanksgiving dinner. Jackson, who has only been property manager for two months, plans to do more community projects for the residents of Valley View in the future. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
Valley View Apartments gives 9 families Thanksgiving dinner
- By Emily Adams-Bentley Staff Writer
