Summertime means the kickoff of vacation Bible school for many churches.
Hopewell Baptist Church in Corbin and New Salem Baptist Church in London are two churches having their vacation Bible schools this week while others will host theirs later summer.
“We feel vacation Bible school is an essential part of our church and a part of evangelism. More kids are reached during vacation Bible school,” said Pastor Greg Deaton of New Salem Baptist Church.
Both churches feel that vacation Bible school is a time to reach children when they might not otherwise be able to easily devote their time to church. “Children have so much going on,” said Youth Pastor Shane Martin of Hopewell Baptist, “television, sports, troubled families, etc. If the family isn’t taking them to church, they probably won’t come to church in general.”
Missy Vires, the director of the vacation Bible school at New Salem, added, “if you have a good children’s program in your church, like a great vacation Bible school, and get the kids involved, the parents will start to get involved.”
Vires, who has been doing the vacation Bible school for 30 years, also shared that New Salem’s vacation Bible school is open to the entire community, and sometimes even if the kid’s parents aren’t members, they later become members when the kids love the program. She spent two months preparing the church for the vacation Bible school.
Both churches feel like providing a vacation Bible school during the summer helps give kids a place to feel safe and to feel like the focus is entirely on them.
At Hopewell, Martin estimated that there would be at least 200 attending the vacation Bible school as the week moves forward. At New Salem, Vires estimated there were about 100-125 kids on just the first night on Sunday and hoped the numbers would grow.
“Anything you do for God, you need to do 110%, even if it’s for one person,” Vires added.
If you would like to take your child to either one of these churches for vacation Bible school, New Salem Baptist Church will run through Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Hopewell Baptist Church will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
