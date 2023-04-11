LEXINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew has announced the availability of grants to help people repair their homes that were damaged by historic flooding and other destructive weather in 2022.
The homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas. People living in 26 Kentucky counties are eligible for the funding.
“Destructive weather like the historic flooding that impacted Eastern Kentucky destroyed homes and further exacerbated the affordable housing crisis in the region,” said Carew. “That’s why the Biden-Harris administration and USDA stand ready to help thousands across rural Kentucky access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives. We do this work because we know that rural America is home to millions of people who make up America’s spirit and character.”
The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.
Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to:
• pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a Presidentially declared disasters in calendar year 2022.
• prepare a site for a manufactured home.
• relocate a manufactured home.
To be eligible:
• applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low-limits based on their household size and county.
• homes must be located in an eligible rural area.
• homes must be located in a 2022 presidentially-declared disaster areas.
Residents in the following counties may be eligible for the funding: Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Christian, Clay, Cumberland, Floyd, Green, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Taylor, Whitley and Wolfe.
For more information on how to apply, contact Rural Development Kentucky’s Single-Family Housing team at 859-224-7322 or visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/contact-page/kentucky-contacts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.