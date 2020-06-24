Uptick in new COVID cases along with 11 deaths reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. - There was a big jump in the number of new cases of the coronavirus reported to Kentucky public health officials on Tuesday, along with 11 more deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 315 new cases, bringing the pandemic total to at least 14,141, since the first COVID-19 case in Kentucky was reported on March 6.
“We have made the changes in our daily lives, all in order keep our fellow Kentuckians safe from this deadly disease,” Beshear said. “I see the sacrifices being made by so many and I’ve never been more proud to be your Governor. It’s not only the compassionate thing to do, it’s also letting us reopen our economy without the problems we’re seeing in other states that threaten to reverse such efforts.”
He also said that after no deaths were announced on Monday, there were 11 reported on Tuesday, raising the total to 537 Kentuckians lost to the coronavirus.
The deaths reported Tuesday include a 52-year-old woman from Allen County; three women, ages 77, 77 and 91, and a 90-year-old man from Clark County; a 78-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 84-year-old woman from Graves County; a 46-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 67-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 106-year-old man from Logan County; and a 77-year-old woman from Shelby County.
“These are 11 Kentuckians whose families are hurting and who need all of us to keep them in mind and in our prayers,” the Governor said. “Let’s remember to light our homes and businesses up green and to ring bells every morning at ten o’clock, to let everyone who has lost someone to the coronavirus know we care.”
As of Tuesday, there have been at least 363,027 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky, and at least 3,591 Kentuckians had recovered from COVID-19.
Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration on efforts to combat the coronavirus at kycovid19.ky.gov.
