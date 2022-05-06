LONDON – Nonprofit organizations from across the commonwealth will participate in the tenth annual Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday, May 10. The campaign will provide participating charities the opportunity to raise as much money as possible from midnight (EDT) through 11:59 p.m. – all through a single website: www.kygives.org.
The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation will be working toward their goal of $2,500 during this 24-hour giving sprint. The organization is working to enrich the quality of life for the citizens of Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, and Whitley Counties.
The community foundation is dedicated to achieving the following goals to impact the region:
- Invest in organizations that help people, especially those that assist vulnerable populations with senior services, early child development, homelessness, addiction recovery, mental health, education, and other issues.
- Incubate charitable ideas by increasing the number of named funds, increasing fiscal sponsorships, and encouraging the creation of local nonprofits.
- Create a regional disaster relief fund to fill the gap or supplement sources such as FEMA, SBA, and the Red Cross.
- Promote local philanthropy and raise funds to address unmet needs in the region.
“The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is all about transformation,” said Heather Barrineau, Upper Cumberland Community Foundation chair. “Because we span the entire region, our partnerships can illuminate the highest priorities and greatest needs of local people in Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, and Whitley Counties. This helps us make a deep impact for future generations.”
As Eastern Kentucky’s only regional affiliate, the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation has had the opportunity to make several grants to a wide variety of deserving charitable causes across several counties. Some recipients include the Laurel County Adult Literacy Council, Whitley County Farmers Market, The Appalachian Mentorship Project, The White Flag Ministry, Corbin Public Library, and the Appalachian Service Project.
To support the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, visit their profile page at: https://www.kygives.org/organizations/perry-county-community-foundation.
