WHITLEY COUNTY -- The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation has once again donated to the Whitley County Farmers Market. On Tuesday afternoon, members from the organization presented a check in the amount of $1,666 to market manager Andrew Modica.
The funding is part of a targeted contribution to support the southeastern Kentucky region and to help local communities throughout the mountains support farmers, growers and consumers of fresh produce and other local products, according to a press release from the foundation.
"Kentucky's Farmers' Markets are an important component of community development, providing an opportunity for all members of the community to interact socially and economically," said Martin Richards, executive director of the Community Farm Alliance. "In this time of COVID-19, farmers' markets are one of the safest sources of fresh food. On behalf of the members of Community Farm Alliance, we applauded the foundation's continued support for these vital parts of our communities."
And while going to the grocery store is great, and is something community members should do to support workers, there are many Tri-County farmers' markets open and selling healthy options.
Sandi Curd, the foundation's co-chairperson, echoed the need for this support.
"Whitley County farmers' direct to consumer sales builds community while promoting the health habit of eating more vegetables," said Curd. "It is a win-win."
Farmers do not get the credit they deserve, even though in Kentucky they are responsible for $45 billion of economic impact, according to Dr. Ryan Quarles, Kentucky's Agriculture Commissioner.
The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is a leading and trusted community foundation; transforming Eastern Kentucky through charitable giving, community involvement and strategic partnerships by investing assets in communities. The Community Foundation works to enrich the quality of life for the citizens of Whitley County. Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a network of nationally accredited foundations across the region.
The purpose of this grant is to help support the Whitley County Farmers Market with a manager and funds to double the value of SNAP purchases and Senior Vouchers used to purchase fresh produce at the market.
If you'd like to make a donation to the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation to help fund this work or similar projects, visit their website www.appalachianky.org/upper-cumberland-community-foundation to donate online or mail a check to PO Box 1381, London, KY 40743.
