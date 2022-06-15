WHITLEY COUNTY — After being missing for four days and in record-breaking heat, Whitley County man Darrell Carter was found alive on Wednesday evening.
Carter, 75, who has had a history of dementia, was found on a farm just outside the main search area by a farmer checking the fields. Carter was dehydrated and had some minor scrapes and cuts, but was in stable condition with good vitals, according to search and rescue officials.
Carter had gone missing Sunday after he entered the woods off Gail Hart Road in the Rockholds area searching for snake weed. Carter did not return to his residence at the time he designated and a Golden Alert was issued on Monday.
Several search and rescue agencies from around the area and volunteer crews had searched over rough terrain the last few days for Carter.
Whitley County Emergency Management Director Anthony Christie said an all-out effort was made to locate Carter as crews battled the intense heat. Agencies from Whitley County were assisted by Laurel, Bell, Jackson, Rockcastle, Pulaski, Lee and Knox counties.
London-Laurel Rescue Squad reported the teams had been making treks through steep mountainsides and drones had been flying over the area using infrared.
About 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Whitley County Sheriff's Department posted to Facebook, "By the grace of God and with the help of so many different agencies and volunteers, Darrell Carter has been located ALIVE. He is being treated at this time by EMS personnel and will be transported to the hospital. We cannot thank everyone involved and civilian volunteers enough."
Family members of Carter took to social media Wednesday evening thanking God and describing Carter being found alive as a miracle.
ROCKHOLDS — The Whitley County Sheriff's Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing adult male with dementia.
Darrell Carter, 75, entered the woods off Gail Hart Road in the Rockholds area searching for snake weed. Carter did not return to his residence at the time he designated.
Carter does have a history of dementia, the sheriff's department said in a press release. Search and Rescue has been in the area attempting to locate.
He was last seen wearing a red checkered shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Whitley County Sheriff's Office through dispatch at 606-549-6017.
