* The Youngs were found safe.
WHTLEY COUNTY — A Golden Alert has been issued for father and son who have been missing since Saturday evening.
Darrick E. Young, 31, and Arnold Young, 62, were last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at 199 Incline Drive, Williamsburg. The two were seen leaving the residence in a silver, four-door 2013 Nissan Altima with a Kentucky license plate 898RHS.
Darrick Young is described as a white male, 6-foot, 2-inches tall, 127 pounds, thin build, light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white and black plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, camo colored ball cap and black tennis shoes with white bottoms.
Arnold Young is described as a white male, 6-foot, 2-inches tall, 225 pounds, medium build, fair complexion, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a mint green and tan long sleeve shirt with camo colored pants. Arnold Young also has Alzheimer's, according to the Whitley E-911 report.
Both require daily medication in which they do not have with them.
If you have any information regarding the men, please call 911 or Whitley County E-911 at 606-549-6017. Whitley County Sheriff's Office is working the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.