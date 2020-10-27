WHITLEY COUNTY — Employees at the Whitley County Health Department hope that a new training called Bounce will provide resources to better the community.
STAR Initiative Project Coordinator Kathleen Croley is working to promote an upcoming training that will help Whitley County build resilience, become more trauma informed and in the long run help citizens live healthier lives.
Whitley County Health Department Director Mary Rein said she doesn’t think the community can successfully address substance abuse in the community unless they also work to break the cycle by addressing its impact on children. This new Bounce training will do that.
“Kids exposed to substance use and all the other traumas often associated with it – abuse, neglect, absent caregivers, witnessing violence – grow up vulnerable to substance use and a host of other health problems," said Rein. “Resilience is the antidote to trauma and resilience will help all of our community members be healthy.”
According to Croley, research has shown that the trauma we experience as children has a profound impact on people into adulthood not only emotionally and mentally but physically.
“By educating the community about adverse childhood experiences and teaching skills to build resiliency, we can improve the future health of children in Whitley County and address the issues left behind by substance use/abuse in our area," Croley said. "I was given the opportunity to be trained as a Bounce trainer and saw first hand the impact the training of this sort could have in our local community. I learned so much about how toxic stress affects us negatively and how being informed about the effects of trauma can help us serve children and families in a more caring, understanding way. Providing this training in the community is a way that we can work together to address adverse childhood experiences (ACE’s )and improve the health and wellbeing of entire families.”
Croley and Rein are eager to teach people the skills they need to bounce back when bad things happen to them.
The training is ideal for community members who work with or serve children and who are comfortable with public speaking and computers. The training begins Nov. 2 and runs through Nov. 9. with some portions of the training being virtual. Once individuals are fully trained they will begin training others in the community. Croley is hopeful the local community will become more aware of the effects that adverse childhood experiences have on their health and wellbeing.
For more information on the upcoming Bounce training contact Kathleen Croley at annak.croley@ky.gov.
