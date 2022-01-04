WILLIAMSBURG - University of the Cumberlands (UC) students returning to class Monday may have noticed a landmark missing from their quaint campus - the college’s 100+ year old viaduct.
“The viaduct’s been on campus for at least a hundred years. It’s always connected the academic side of campus with the residential side of campus,” commented UC’s Director of University Communications and Undergraduate Marketing Andrew Powell.
Powell said as is customary, the university had structural engineers take a look at the bridge recently. Powell said previous assessments of the viaduct had led to minor repairs in the past, but said that when engineers looked at the viaduct recently, both the university and engineers agreed the bridge needed to be replaced.
The university was told by the engineers that repairing the old bridge would be cumbersome and that the repairs would most likely not work, said Powell.
“Campus administration officials agreed the viaduct was important to campus,” noted Powell. “We wanted to keep that component on campus. So, they decided to replace it completely.”
Rumors that the viaduct had been torn down and wasn’t being replaced quickly made the rounds on social media, as the demolition of the bridge took place the week before Christmas. Pictures of the downed bridge led many to wonder if the bridge would be replaced. Powell and university officials say they hope to have the bridge rebuilt by the 2022 fall semester.
“We have engineering plans, we’re already in the process of replacing it,” Powell said, also noting the replacement bridge would look different, but that a lot of the same architectural features found on the old bridge would be included as well.
“I’ve not seen the rendering 100 percent, but I know this one is going to be more of a brick structure,” Powell said. “So, it would compliment more of the other buildings that we have on campus,” he added, also saying the arches prominently featured under the bridge was a primary component of the old bridge school officials wanted to see returned.
In October, the university posted on Facebook that it was inviting alumni back to campus during its 2021 Homecoming celebration to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the viaduct. The college had planned to host the ceremony during its 2020 Homecoming, but had to postpone the festivities as a result of the pandemic.
Over the course of the last half-decade or so, Cumberlands’ campus has seen major renovations and additions. While the Ward Correll Health and Wellness Center may be the most noticeable addition to those who haven’t visited campus in a while, the university has also recently renovated its library and implemented a new outdoor workout and activity area in Patriot Park, amongst other things.
“People are always astounded at the rate of which progress happens on this campus,” Powell said, before adding, “We were really fortunate that we’re able to do that. A lot of colleges aren’t able to keep facilities modernized or anything like that. So, we’re fortunate in that regard.”
But even with the changes and renovations, Powell says the charm of Cumberlands and the memories folks have of their time there will always remain.
“When people come on campus, I think they always get the sense of, ‘This is how it felt when I was a student here,’” he said. “They see the same buildings and walk into the same rooms when they were a student. Those things will never change.”
