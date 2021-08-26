University of the Cumberlands sued for wrestler's death

WILLIAMSBURG – The family of a wrestler at the University of the Cumberlands who died last year has filed a lawsuit against the school, school officials and those related to the wrestling program.
Grant Brace died at age 20 on Aug. 31, 2020. According to the lawsuit, Grant Brace died after a heat stroke that occurred when the wrestling team was forced by the coaches to complete a “punishment practice” where the wrestlers sprinted up and down “punishment hill” several times and the coaches refused to provide Brace with assistance and aid that could have saved his life.
Lexington-based law firm Hare Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP filed the lawsuit in Whitley Circuit Court on Monday against the University of the Cumberlands, The Cumberland Foundation, Cumberland Athletics Properties, University President Dr. Larry Cockrum, Athletic Director Chris Kraftick, and now former wrestling coaches Jordan Countryman and Jake Sinkovics.
The complaint was filed by Grant Brace’s father Kyle Brace, his mother Jacqueline Brace and his sister Kaylee Wagnon. The family is accusing the defendants of wrongful death, negligence/gross negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other charges.
The lawsuit says the university failed to provide accommodations for Brace’s narcolepsy and ADHD, both of which he had been diagnosed in early childhood and was given accommodations for at Alcoa High School in Tennessee throughout his athletic career there.
The lawsuit said during the “punishment practice,” Brace sat down out of exhaustion and Countryman threatened to kick him off the team. Brace then ran another circuit before saying, “I’m done. I can't do this anymore."
The lawsuit says when Grant returned to the wrestling room, he laid on a mat and begged for water but coaches yelled at athletes who tried to help him, saying the coaches said he needed to "get the water himself."
The lawsuit said Brace continued to beg for water while suffering from heat stroke and saying things like,”I need water, somebody help me,” and "I feel like I am going to die, I feel like my head is going to explode."
He then, according to the lawsuit, began uttering nonsensical statements like he was going to “leave in a big parade” and “I ate a fork on Sunday”.
The lawsuit said he then began speaking loudly, cursing and tackled a teammate. According to the lawsuit, the coaches kicked him out of the wrestling facility, without giving him care.
According to the lawsuit, Brace tried to get water at an outdoor fountain that was not working and he tried to get into a building but was unable to. He was later found dead outside of a construction fence on campus with his hands clinched in the grass and dirt, according to the lawsuit, "after a desperate and erratic search for assistance and water."
The lawsuit also states the university had turned a blind-eye to the wrestling coaches creating a "toxic and abusive" culture that resulted in injury to student-athletes beyond Brace. Countryman became coach in 2018 and resigned this year. Sinkovics was assistant head coach in 2019 and is on longer employed at the University of the Cumberlands.
The lawsuit named several alleged incidents of punishments, including forcing the athletes to run at a high speed and full incline on the treadmill for an hour which resulted in one athlete to black out.
The University of the Cumberlands issued a statement about the lawsuit and alleged incidents, saying it does not feel the complaint is a "fair reflection" of its wrestling program:
"Yesterday, University of the Cumberlands received notice of the lawsuit filed by the attorneys for Grant Brace’s family. Grant's death was a tragic loss for his family, his friends, the University community, and all who knew him. In the wake of this tragedy, the University has tried its best to be sympathetic and respectful to Grant’s family and to ensure that all of its athletic programs, including the wrestling program, were and are being operated in a safe manner.
The University questions several of the allegations in the complaint and does not feel that the complaint is a fair reflection of its wrestling program. Out of respect for all concerned and for the legal process, the University will not address individual allegations publicly but will instead present its defenses to the claims through the legal proceeding.
Brace had been a member of the team since 2018.
The family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, calling for monetary compensation in an amount to be determined by a jury.
