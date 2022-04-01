WILLIAMSBURG—The University of the Cumberlands is partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to host the first annual University of the Cumberlands Out of the Darkness Campus Walk this weekend.
The Out of the Darkness Campus Walk is an opportunity to raise awareness to the ways in which suicide and mental illness affect lives while also being a time for remembrance of those lost and support to those suffering.
The fundraiser event is being hosted by the University of the Cumberlands Nursing Program in an effort to raise money for suicide research and innovative prevention programs. As of Wednesday afternoon, the UC Nursing Program has raised $1,375 with a goal of $5,000.
Registration for the walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the University of the Cumberlands’ track while the opening ceremony for the walk will take place at 11 a.m. There will also be vendors on-site and other activities taking place on the day of the event.
For more information, to register for the walk or to make a donation, visit afsp.org/UCumberlands. Online registration closes at noon on Friday. However, anyone who would like to participate may register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins at 10 a.m. until the walk starts.
