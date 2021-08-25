University of the Cumberlands named College of Distinction fourth consecutive year  

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands is one of only eight colleges in Kentucky to be named a College of Distinction for 2021-2022. It’s the fourth year in a row Cumberlands has earned this national recognition.
Dr. Christopher Leskiw, vice president of academic affairs at Cumberlands, said, “Among other things, Colleges of Distinction looks at four pillars when deciding to give a college their stamp of approval: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. We have prioritized those pillars for years, revising our approach as needed to offer the highest-quality academics in an environment that consistently puts students’ needs first and helps them grow as servant-leaders prepared to impact their communities. It’s a great feeling, knowing an outside source has evaluated us thoroughly and seen the evidence of that.”
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more. In short, Colleges of Distinction ranks engagement rather than prestige.
“Every student has their own unique set of abilities, their own goals, and their own ideal settings in which they would thrive,” said Wes Creel, founder of Colleges of Distinction. “That’s why we don’t rank our schools. It’s about finding the best opportunities for each individual’s needs and desires. It’s inspiring to see Cumberlands commit to the learning styles and community involvement that will best allow their students to succeed in and beyond their college years.”
In addition to this Colleges of Distinction national recognition, Cumberlands has earned the following designations over the past year, among others:
Ranked among Top 5 in the nation for…
online DBA degree progam (BestValueSchools.com)
online PhD degree program,
online master’s in corrections degree program,
online master’s in computer forensics degree program,
online master’s in health education degree program,
online master’s in social studies degree program (Intelligent.com)
online master’s in counseling degree program (BestValue.com)
online bachelor’s in human services degree program (Study.com)
Ranked No. 1 in the state for…
online master’s in criminal justice degree program (U.S. News & World Report)
best Christian college or university (College Consensus)
doctorate in education degree program,
online counseling degree program,
online early childhood education degree program,
online master’s degree program,
computer forensics degree program,
human services degree program,
online master’s in law enforcement administration degree program,
online master’s in corrections degree program,
online master’s in social studies degree program,
online master’s in health education degree program (Intelligent.com)
online bachelor’s in psychology degree program,
online bachelor’s in human services degree program (Study.com)
bachelor’s in human services degree program (BestHealthDegrees.com)
business, management, and marketing schools,
curriculum & instruction schools (GradDegreeSearch.com)
online associate in kinesiology and health degree program (BestHealthDegrees.com)
Named most affordable…
online accounting program (Digital Journal)
master’s in education degree program,
psychology degree program,
business degree program,
accounting degree program,
PhD program (Education Reference Desk)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.