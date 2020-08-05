Union College welcomes new Vice President of Enrollment and Student Development  

BARBOURVILLE — Union College recently announced Dr. Tara Hart as their new Vice President of Enrollment and Student Development.
A seasoned enrollment management and student affairs professional, Hart was the top candidate in a very competitive field during a nationwide search back in February.
“I am most excited to lead the Enrollment and Student Development departments as we provide tools for students to access, transition, and succeed at Union,” she says. “The Union College campus community values each student and provides them opportunities for self-exploration, as well as empowers them to utilize their strengths and talents for lifelong learning. I admire the close-knit community at Union where we keep students at the center of our decisions.”
Hart acknowledges the challenges with recruitment during a pandemic but notes that Union’s application process is one of simplicity for the Class of 2021, as well a transfer students.
“We want students to submit their admission application earlier in the academic year to establish a relationship with their admissions counselor. Their admissions counselor serves as their advocate and helps each student navigate the admissions, housing, orientation, and registration processes at Union for a seamless transition to their new home.”
Prior to her current role at Union; Hart has held positions at the College of Saint Mary, Midland Lutheran College, Wayne State College, Angelo State University and at Truman State University.
Hart holds a Doctorate of Leadership in Higher Education from Hardin-Simmons University; a Master of Science in Counseling from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; and a Bachelor of Science in Human Service Counseling from Wayne State College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.