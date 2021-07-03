FRANKFORT, Ky. – Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between May 2020 and May 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
However, unemployment increased from April 2021 to May 2021 in the Tri-County. Knox and Laurel counties saw a .4% increase from April to May. Knox went from 5% to 5.4% and Laurel went from 3.5% to 3.9%. Whitley increased by .1% from 4.3 to 4.4%.
Compared to May of last year, though, the Tri-County unemployment rates fell. Last year Knox County was at 13.5%, Laurel at 12.1% and Whitley at 11.7%.
Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.8%. It was followed by Shelby and Woodford counties, 2.9% each; Cumberland, Scott and Spencer counties, 3% each; Henry and Washington counties, 3.1% each; and Boone, Bourbon, Bullitt, Taylor and Todd counties, 3.2% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.2%. It was followed by Harlan County, 7.8%; Martin County, 7.7%; Breathitt County, 6.9%; Leslie County, 6.7%; Elliott, Letcher and Lewis counties, 6.4% each; and Carter, Floyd and Johnson counties, 6.1%.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.9% for May 2021, and 5.5% for the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.