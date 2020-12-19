RICHMOND -- Eastern Kentucky University announced, for academic year 2021-2022, every undergraduate student will receive their required textbooks for free. The initiative, called EKU BookSmart, is a new and innovative program developed by EKU and powered by the long-standing partnership between the University and Barnes & Noble College. BookSmart will provide all required textbooks and course materials for students on all Eastern Kentucky University campuses, as well as eCampus students. Textbooks and course materials will be delivered to students in a customized Big E Box, or they can be picked up at the Barnes & Noble @ EKU Bookstore on campus prior to the start of classes.
"EKU BookSmart was developed by our EKU team as the first program of its kind in partnership with Barnes & Noble College in Kentucky. With today's announcement, it's undeniable that Eastern Kentucky University is the School of Opportunity," said EKU President Dr. David McFaddin. "Over the last year, we have been focused on adding affordability and accessibility elements to a program we call the EKU Advantage. With the addition of free textbooks to the EKU Advantage, a college degree from EKU is now more accessible and affordable than it has been in many years. We are investing in our students so they will be prepared to succeed when their classes begin."
The EKU Advantage, now with the added power of the BookSmart Program, ensures EKU students of a scholarship model that rewards high achievers, helps low-income students, keeps a keen focus on the service region, and does so while continuing to deliver high-quality programmatic offerings that will give graduates the skills needed to power their communities with EKU degrees, and so much more.
The EKU BookSmart program will reduce financial barriers and lead to greater success for our students. All undergraduate EKU students will have the required textbooks and course materials they need to be successful no matter where they are--on campus or online. For more information about EKU BookSmart, go to: https://go.eku.edu/books.
