Alicia Vanover, an education major at the University of the Cumberlands, conducted a pantry drive recently for the Williamsburg Independent School District Family Resource Youth Service Center. With the help of the elementary students, 713 hygiene and non-perishable food items were donated to the FRYSC pantry. | Photo courtesy of WISD
UC student organizes pantry drive
