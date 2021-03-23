UC student organizes pantry drive

Alicia Vanover, an education major at the University of the Cumberlands, conducted a pantry drive recently for the Williamsburg Independent School District Family Resource Youth Service Center. With the help of the elementary students, 713 hygiene and non-perishable food items were donated to the FRYSC pantry. | Photo courtesy of WISD

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you