CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin has been recognized as a high performing hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings from U.S. News & World Report, now in their seventh year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about their care.
These ratings are released in conjunction with the annual Best Hospitals rankings. For the fifth consecutive year, Baptist Health has had its two largest hospitals ranked among the top five in Kentucky in the 2021-22 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals listings. Baptist Health Lexington ranked third while Baptist Health Louisville ranked fourth.
Baptist Health Louisville was also named #1 in Metro Louisville – the ninth time in a decade that it has been either #1 or tied for #1. Both the Louisville and Lexington hospitals are listed as being “Recognized in the Bluegrass Region” which encompasses both cities.
Baptist Health Corbin earned a high performing rating for COPD Care, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. High performing is the highest rating that U.S. News awards for that type of care.
“Baptist Health Corbin is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality care. This is another step in our continuing efforts to provide the ever-improving care to our patients, and to make Baptist Health Corbin the best it can be,” stated Anthony Powers, President.
For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. Last year, U.S. News evaluated only 10 procedures and conditions. Added this year were ratings for back surgery (spinal fusion), heart attack, kidney failure, stroke, diabetes, hip fracture, and pneumonia.
“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”
