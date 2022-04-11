Two Williamsburg men reported missing found safe

WILLIAMSBURG—Two missing males were found safe in Williamsburg over the weekend.
On Sunday afternoon, the Williamsburg Police Department initiated an investigation into the whereabouts of two missing adult males, Mark A. Fuson and Ronnie L. Ruson. Both males had been reported as missing by their family members and had not been heard from in over two days, according to the police department's release.
Through the officers' investigation, Ronnie was found safe at a residence along Highway 92 east a couple hours later.
Later in the evening, Williamsburg Police Department officers, investigators, and search and rescue members from Woodbine and Williamsburg Fire Departments began searching for the other adult male, Mark.
WPD Lt. Brandon White and Officer Cody Jeffries were able to locate the missing male after utilizing a drone, where they spotted the missing male along a cliff line near the Williamsburg Boat Ramp on 1st Street. First responders and officers were sent to that location where the missing male was safely removed from the cliff line.
"WPD appreciates the cooperation and the organized efforts by all the first responders involved," the release read.
WPD Officers involved in the investigation and the rescue efforts included, K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton, Chief Wayne Bird, Lt. Brandon White, Officer Cody Jeffries, Lt. Bobby Freeman, Officer Chad Foley, Deputy Chief Jason Caddell, and Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. WCSD Deputy Brentley Patrick, Whitley County EMS, and Whitley County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.
