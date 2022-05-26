WILLIAMSBURG — Two Michigan men were arrested twice within 24 hours following two separate vehicle pursuits.
The first arrest occurred Monday near Exit 15 along Prewitt Bend Road around midnight, according to a press release from the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigating officers said they believe the suspects hid additional contraband somewhere along Prewitt Bend Road, but after officers conducted a search of the area, no additional contraband was found at that time.
Mathew Rajon, 38, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested by officers with Williamsburg Police Department and Corbin Police Department, and charged with criminal trespassing, fleeing/evading in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to signal, and possession of marijuana.
Nathaniel Nix Jr., 33, of Detroit, Michigan, was also arrested and charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Both suspects were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and were released on bond by 10:25 a.m. Monday.
On Tuesday, Rajon and Nix returned to Prewitt Bend Road, trespassed on private property a second time, retrieved a large amount of contraband, and again fled from law enforcement, according to a Williamsburg Police Department press release.
An approximately 40-mile pursuit ensued, where the suspects traveled at a high rate of speed along Prewitt Bend Road, US Highway 25-W, and I-75, which eventually ended at the seven-mile marker just south of Williamsburg, the press release said. During the pursuit, the fleeing suspects struck a vehicle and continued to flee. WPD officers used spike strips two different times to disable the fleeing vehicle and then used additional force to completely end the pursuit.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found approximately one pound of suspected marijuana and over $5,000 in cash.
Both suspects were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, where they remained as of press time.
Rajon was charged with trafficking in marijuana 8 ounces-5 pounds, criminal trespassing, fleeing/evading, speeding, failure to wear a seat belt, 10 counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, improper passing, improper use of dealer/demonstrator tags, and violations of conditions of release.
Nix was charged with trafficking in marijuana 8 ounces-5 pounds, fleeing/evading, and violation of conditions of release.
Rajon is due in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Nix was set for arraignment at 1 p.m. Thursday.
WPD was assisted by deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department and the Whitley County Constables Office.
