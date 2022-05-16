LONDON — Two of the nine people named in a federal indictment involving a cock fighting ring have pleaded guilty to their charges.
Rickie D. Johnson, 55, made a guilty plea on May 3 to conspire against the United States of America by operating a cock fighting ring known as Bald Rock Chicken Pit off Loretta Lane on property owned by Harold "Fuzzy" Hale, who was also named in the indictment.
Johnson was scheduled for a May 17 jury trial but entered into a plea agreement. He is set for sentencing on Sept. 20 in London's U.S. District Court. He could face imprisonment for not more than 5 years, a fine up to $250,000, and supervised release for up to 3 years. As part of the plea agreement, Johnson agreed that he would not file for a decrease in his potential prison time based on his offense level and that he would not appeal the guilty plea or conviction.
The plea agreement also has Johnson forfeiting all interest "in funds seized by the Kentucky State Police" when they went into the cock fighting operation on July 10, 2021. That same provision requires Johnson to submit a financial disclosure of his assets - including those of a spouse - for the three years prior to the plea agreement. Any violations of the plea agreement terms could result in the plea agreement being voided and Johnson would face another indictment for violating federal laws.
Hiram B. Creech Jr., 47, entered a guilty plea to bringing his son who was not 16 years of age to the cock fighting operation, thus violating 7 U.S.C 2156. Creech could face up to three years in prison, up to $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release. He is also set for sentencing on Sept. 20.
The indictment names Rickie D. Johnson, Jacklyn R. Johnson, Harold "Fuzzy" Hale, Orville D. Asher, Dallas M. Cope, Hiram B. Creech Jr., Cye Bradley Rose, Joshua W. Westerfield and Oakley D. "Whitey" Hatfield in their roles in the cock fighting operation.
According to information in the indictment, Rickie Johnson and his daughter Jacklyn Johnson operated the facility known as Bald Rock Chicken Pit off Loretta Lane. Rickie Johnson rented property off Loretta Lane from Hale. Hale had previously operated an animal fighting venture, known as "Big H's" until March 2020. Johnson had been involved with another similar venture, known as "C.J.'s Cock Fighting Pit" on New Salem Road in London. Hatfield assisted Johnson and Hale in the rental agreement with Hale to establish the Bald Rock Chicken Pit.
Rickie Johnson and his daughter Jacklyn hosted regular animal fighting events, specifically cock fights - at the Bald Rock facility. The indictment states that the building hosting the events had "stadium style seating, storage areas of storing live birds, one central enclosed cock-fighting pit, additional side pits for fights, a concession stand, an area for weighing chickens and a station for sharpening animal fighting instruments."
Rickie Johnson is charged with organizing various fights, cataloging the entry fees, recording the weight of the roosters, tracking weapons used on the chickens, arranging the fights and tracking the wins and losses of the various participants. Johnson collected admission fees from those attending the fights and shared the profits with Hale.
On the evening the Kentucky State Police went into the facility, there were 80 people present with 47 chickens entered to fight and $7,000 raised from that sole event.
Asher, Cope, Creech, Rose and Westerfield are charged with entering a rooster into the fight, as well as attending a cock fighting event which is a violation of Kentucky law. The five, as well as Jacklyn Johnson and Hatfield, are also charged with attending the event - another violation of state law.
Chicken fighting has long been debated among animal protection rights proponents, while those favoring such facilities argue that chickens are "fowl" and are not classified as "animals." That argument has proven mute, however, as state and federal law prohibit such activities.
