A Williamsburg man and woman pleaded guilty to lesser charges on Friday in Knox Circuit Court for their involvement in a 2018 fatal crash.
Joshua D. Taylor, 23, of Williamsburg; along with Amber Hacker, 23, of Williamsburg; and Melinda Mills, 49, of Barbourville were facing charges after Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a request through Knox County Dispatch to assist in a fatal crash along KY 11 near Hammons Fork on Dec. 18, 2018. There were four passengers along with Taylor in the vehicle during the time of the incident.
Taylor faced one count of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and falsely reporting an incident. Both Hacker and Mills faced one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of falsely reporting an incident. All three were set for jury trials to begin in July.
On Friday Taylor and Hacker took plea deals.
Taylor pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless homicide. The Commonwealth Attorney's Office recommended he serve five years for that charge and dismissed remaining charges. He will be sentenced July 12 at 1 p.m.
Hacker pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an incident, the remaining charge was dismissed. She was sentenced Friday to 12 months probation.
Mills is scheduled for a status hearing at 1 p.m. July 12.
After a preliminary investigation of the crash in December 2018, police were told that another passenger had been operating the motor vehicle when she crossed the center line and struck a guardrail before traveling back across the roadway and collided with a rock embankment. The vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its top on the roadway.
However, upon further investigation, police determined that Taylor had been operating the vehicle at the time of the crash and that he was also under the influence of intoxicants when the crash occurred. In addition, police located alcoholic beverage containers in a nearby wooded area that were placed there by Taylor and the other surviving passengers in an attempt to hide the evidence, according to the police report of the incident. One of Taylor’s passengers had died as a result of the crash.
