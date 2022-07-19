WILLIAMSBURG — Two men from out of state are facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop last Wednesday on I-75.
According to a release from the Williamsburg Police Department, Ronald Gravitt, 54, of Cleveland, TN, and Billy Trammell, 41, of Summerville, GA, were arrested and charged with trafficking in carfentanil/fentanyl derivatives, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-methamphetamine, and trafficking in marijuana.
The charges stem from a traffic stop which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13.
WPD Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. and K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton found and seized the following items through the investigation: approximately 49 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 5 dosage units of suspected fentanyl, $1,406.55 in cash, approximately 9 grams of suspected marijuana, and an unidentified solid substance.
Both Gravitt and Trammell were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, where they remained at press time.
