KNOX COUNTY — Two Lynn Camp 4-H students recently won a statewide competition for their creativity and fashion sense.
Lynn Camp student Abigail Mabe took first place in the recent Goodwill Meets 4-H Upcycle Challenge while Lynn Camp’s Isabella Blevins placed second in the competition.
Every year, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky partners with 4-H to host the Goodwill Upcycle Challenge which gives 4-H students across the state an opportunity to explore their creativity and challenges themselves and others.
Jodie Carnes, Family Consumer Science teacher at Lynn Camp High School, said students in her fashion and interior design classes work closely with the Knox County Extension Office on several projects throughout the year, including the Goodwill Upcycle Challenge and other fashion competitions in the fall that students compete in at the Kentucky State Fair.
For the challenge, each student is given a $20 voucher where a student may choose any articles of clothing, accessories or other items they may choose from their local Goodwill store and are given the task of sewing, tailoring and transforming their outfits into something new and fashionable.
Carnes said that “before” pictures are taken and then students are given the opportunity to get to work on making their visions come to life.
“Students in my classes are typically given about five school days to complete their work and have their final product pictures submitted,” Carnes said. “Once those are submitted, they wait in suspense for the Facebook post to share.”
The winners for the challenge are chosen through Facebook votes and a panel of judges, with the winners being granted a paid registration to the 4-H Teen Conference, which is a $250 value, as well as gift cards in varying amounts to Goodwill based on which place they receive.
Mabe received first place for her upcycle of a striped polo shirt and khaki skirt into a more fitted skirt and a checkered blouse while Blevins upcycled a black dress and leopard printed skirt into a skirt and blouse combination.
“Each of these students completely transformed items that at first glance were outdated and drab into fashionable ensembles that could be sold in stores right now,” Carnes said. “They spent hours measuring, cutting, creating their own patterns and constructing and altering their projects. All of the students involved across the state did phenomenal work, so it really shows how amazing these young designers are!”
Carnes said she was proud of the hard work her students put in and hopes that Mabe and Blevins learned from this challenge, as they are given a deadline to help give them a “little taste of the real-world workforce.”
