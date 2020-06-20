LAUREL COUNTY - The Laurel County grand jury indicted two individuals on murder charges Friday.
Melzena Lulabell Moore, 41, of London, was indicted on the charge of murder after she reportedly shot and killed Raymond Jackson on May 23.
Jordan Dakota Obenauer, 24, of Woolum, was also indicted on the charge of murder after driving under the influence of intoxicants on Oct. 27, 2019.
According to the indictment, “[Obenauer] committed the offense of murder by wantonly manifesting an extreme indifference to human life, operated a utility vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and in a reckless manner, then wrecking said vehicle and causing the death of Summer Disney.”
Others indicted by the Laurel County grand jury and their charges include:
- Austin Wayne Johnson, 41, of London: First-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree attempted sodomy, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - fourth offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence - first offense.
- David Jason Brown, 41, address unknown: First-degree rape.
- Amy Jo Henderlight, 49, of Corbin: First-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree complicity to commit criminal trespass.
- Anthony Wayne Barnett, 36, of Orlando, KY: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Derek Grant Honeycutt, 39, of Leburn, KY: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - fourth offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence - second offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain the required automobile insurance, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle with no registration plate and no or expired Kentucky registration receipt.
- Shala N. Gregory (aka Shala Hodge Gregory), 30, of Stearns, KY: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 and giving a police officer false identifying information.
- Jerry Dale Vaughn, 42, of London: First-degree fleeing or evading the police, third-degree assault and two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening.
- Doyle Lynn Fox, 53, of Lily: Second-degree burglary, second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender.
- James Ray Jent, 42, of East Bernstadt: First-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the intoxicants - third offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
- Justin Jent, 20, of East Bernstadt: First-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking of the value of less than $500.
- Marlow Paul Baker, 35, of London: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Joshua Michael Allen, 28, of London: First-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ashley N. Slunder, 28, of Stanford, KY: First-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - first offense, resisting arrest, second-degree wanton endangerment, menacing and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Covey Lynn Brock, 34, of London: Second-degree burglary and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Rex Smallwood Jr., 32, of London: First-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
- Calvin Kenneth Banks IV, 26, of Toledo, OH: Receiving stolen firearms, first-degree persistent felony offender, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Edgar Dwayne Daniels, 53, of London: First-degree forgery and theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more.
- James Harrison Daniels, 45, of London: First-degree forgery and theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more.
- Raymond Deroy Giles Jr., 42, of London: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Justin Scott Seeley, 24, of Louisville: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, trafficking in marijuana of less than eight ounces - first offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence - first-offense and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Kathryn Marie Emmert, 45, of London: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Stacy Quinten Jackson, 41, of Corbin: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Tina Marie Polley, 40, of Barbourville: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - second offense.
- Holly Dale Johnson, 42, of Webbville, KY: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Kimberly Dawn Lee, 44, of Corbin: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Ashley Renee Bennett, 37, of Rockhold: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Mark Edgar Felts, 47, of Corbin: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Douglas Wayne House, 51, of London: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Dakota Blake Arnold, 24, of London: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Jimmy Lee Cornett, 48, of Lily: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Michael Lee Ball, 49, of Keavy: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Judith Jo Collins, 58, of London: Two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Steven W. Williams, 45, of London: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - second offense.
- Lous D. Merced (aka Luis Rivera), 39, of London: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Willie Ray Buttrey, 49, of London: First-degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Ronnie Roberts, 27, of Corbin: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Darrell Wayne Moran, 40, of London: First-degree sexual abuse.
- Bobby Lee Wilder, 38, of Lily: Flagrant non support.
- James Ray Wilson, 37, of London: Flagrant non support.
- Christopher Shawn Mills, 39, of Lily: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - fourth offense and driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence - third or subsequent offense.
- Joseph Fred Ore Jr., 47, of Corbin: First-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kenneth Wayne Rose, 37, of Keavy: First-degree rape and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Timothy James Robinson, 35, of East Bernstadt: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - fourth offense, operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to dim headlamps and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Dennis Jimmy Bell, 21, of London: First-degree wanton endangerment.
- Kenneth Robert Lewis, 46, of Brodhead, KY: Trafficking in Marijuana of more than eight ounces but less than five pounds - first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - second offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to dim headlamps.
- Timothy Benjamin Hampton, 30, of London: Receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more, operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, two counts second-degree fleeing or evading police, failure to signal and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Austin Jason Earls, 23, or London: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
