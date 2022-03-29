Two indicted for rape, sodomy by Knox grand jury; Man indicted for Dollar General robbery

KNOX COUNTY—Two Barbourville men were indicted by a Knox County grand jury on Friday on charges of rape and sodomy.
Enoch D. Huff, 44, was charged with first-degree rape, incest, first-degree sodomy and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, first degree.
According to the indictment, Huff engaged in sexual intercourse with a child less than 18 years of age who was of relation to Huff through the use of forcible compulsion on or about Nov. 28, 2021. He also knowingly and unlawfully inducted, assisted or caused the minor victim to engage in activity involving sexual activity and involving illegal controlled substances.
Jerry Lee Smith, 41, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of persistent felony offender, second degree.
According to the indictment, Smith engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim through the use of forcible compulsion on or about Nov. 29, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2021.
A Flat Lick man was also indicted by a Knox County grand jury on Friday following a robbery that happened at a business in Flat Lick earlier this month.
On March 10 at approximately 1:46 p.m., Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Sgt. Carl Frith and Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to a call of a robbery at a Dollar General in Flat Lick.
Upon further investigation, officers learned that an individual had allegedly robbed the store clerk at gunpoint and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputy Broughton was given a description of the suspect and was told he had fled the scene on a white trike 3-wheeled motorcycle heading southbound on Highway 25E toward Bell County.
The suspect, who was identified as Lee Warren, 35, had his cellphone pinged by Knox County Dispatch to an area near a store under construction on Highway 25E in Pineville.
Responding to the location was Pineville Officer Curtis Pingleton who was assisted by Bell County Sgt. Frank Foster and Deputy Jody Risner. According to the press release, Pingleton had prior experience with Warren and had previously taken out warrants on him for theft of checks from a family member.
Warren was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he remains and is being held on a combined total cash bond of $101,000.
Others indicted by a Knox County grand jury and their charges include:
-Brittany K. Gibson, 37, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (Methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (Suboxone); possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (Xanax); possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Cory J. North, 20, of Barbourville: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear a seat belt.
-Cameron J. Hubbard, 19, of Rockholds: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear a seat belt.
-Jessica A. Baker, 43, of Barbourville: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear a seat belt.
-Jerry S. May, 33, of Girdler: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear a seat belt.
-David E. Gambrel, 52, of Pineville: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (Methamphetamine); assault in the third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest, rear license plate not illuminated, operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license.
-Lawrence E. Dhonau, III, 49, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (Methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; failure to signal; careless driving; possession of marijuana.
-Terina S. Garland, 49, of Gray: Three counts of assault in the second degree; wanton endangerment in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended; failure to illuminate head lamps; failure to wear a seatbelt.
-Billy James Garrison, 48, of Barbourville: Receiving a stolen firearm.
-Angela K. Thomas, 54, of Corbin: Burglary in the second degree; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Methamphetamine); promoting contraband in the first degree (Methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; persistent felony offender in the second degree.
-Curtis E. Reed, 60, of Barbourville: Nine counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
-Brandon D. Bledsoe, 40, of Barbourville: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender in the first degree.
-Clayton Eagle, 23, of Barbourville: Bail jumping in the first degree.
-Douglas W. Asher, 49, of Flat Lick: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Methamphetamine); public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia.
-James T. Lowe, 26, of Woollum: Failure to comply with sex offender registration; persistent felony offender in the second degree.
-Jerry W. Fuson, 44, of Corbin: Flagrant non support.
-Robert R. Hembree, 51, of Heidrick: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Billy J. Garrison, 48, of Woollum: Cultivating marijuana more than give plants, second offense; possession of marijuana.
-Kashema Dawkins, 28, of North Lauderdale, FL: Three counts of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; three counts of theft of identity of another without consent; theft by deception.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It does not equal a conviction or an admission of guilt.
