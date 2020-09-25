WHITLEY COUNTY - A Whitley County grand jury convened on Monday morning and indicted a Williamsburg man and woman on criminal abuse charges against an infant.
Lanice Boyd, 21, and Kallup Davis, 20, were indicted Monday on one count of first-degree criminal abuse. The indictments state that Boyd and Davis intentionally abused an infant who was 3 months old at the time of the incident in March, and that she inflicted serious physical injury on the child.
Also indicted by the grand jury was David Mansfield, 20, of Corbin.
Mansfield was indicted on rape in the second degree by engaging in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old victim, according to the indictment.
Mansfield was arrested on March 27 during the execution of a complaint warrant.
According to the warrant, Trooper Dackery Larkey with Kentucky State Police Post 11 stated that on or about Jan. 4 Mansfield entered the residence where two female juveniles were having a sleepover.
The warrant also states that Mansfield "digitally penetrated" the victim while sitting on a sofa underneath a blanket.
Mansfield made a statement to the trooper that he uses the alias "Clyde.” He used the alias to befriend the juveniles.
Mansfield’s attorney waived a preliminary arraignment in July, sending his case to the grand jury to be heard.
Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:
- Joshua Roan, 30, of Canton, Ohio: Assault in the second degree, resisting arrest.
- Billy Kazy, 49, of Williamsburg: Criminal mischief in the second degree, five counts of assault in the third degree, assault in the second degree, strangulation in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree.
- Jonathan Durham, 33, of Stanford: Fleeing or evading police in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Allen Yeary, 48, of Louisville: Unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree by subjecting a juvenile to the use and possession of marijuana, custodial interference.
- James Shelby, 34, of Corbin: Two counts of theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, four counts of theft by deception of the value of less than $500.
- Michael Pratt, 30, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tricia Reed, 21, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Dewayne Chambers, 40, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Michael Webb, 22, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Christopher Lester, 32, of Woodbine: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- William Veach, 40, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, tampering with physical evidence.
- Daniel Canda, 40, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Shipman, 23, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in marijuana of less than 8 ounces, cultivating marijuana less than 5 plants, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree, criminal trespassing in the third degree.
- Takota Shipman, 21, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in marijuana of less than 8 ounces, cultivating marijuana less than 5 plants, receiving stolen property-firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor.
- Cameron Mays, 19, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shannon Hollin, 26, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Stanley Kidd, 34, of Corbin: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alan Parker, 50, of Rockhold: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ronald Johnson, 56, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen firearm.
- Nicholas Johnson, 22, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving a stolen firearm.
- David Moore, 47, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brandi Reeves, 27, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sasha Luttrell, 30, of Woodbine: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Atkerson, 29, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault in the third degree, disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest.
- Tonya Cureton, 42, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent possession of EBT card.
- Robert Mattie, 44, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent possession of EBT card.
- Kyle Barton, 37, of Woodbine: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kenneth Bowlin, 51, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Amanda Cox, 39, of Rockhold: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Aaron Nelson, 30, of Williamsburg: Criminal mischief in the first degree, leaving the scene of an accident, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended.
- Tonya Lewis, 45, of Rockhold: Wanton endangerment in the first degree.
- Roger White, 53, of Williamsburg: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Laci Gardner, 30, of Williamsburg: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband in the first degree.
- Edwina Petrey, 53, of Siler: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Jason Jones, 45, of Clearfield, Tennessee: Burglary in the third degree, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more.
- Hannah Jones, 21, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, promoting contraband in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence.
- Justin Eldridge, 31, of Stearns: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Tiffany Strunk, 23, of Parkers Lake: Possession of a controlled substance.
- Jeremiah Olwine, 20, of Dayton, Ohio: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Luke Powell, 18, of Xenia, Ohio: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree.
- Amanda Hatfield, 29, Address Unknown: Criminal possession of a forged instrument, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Scotty Inman, Age Unknown, Address Unknown: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, wanton endangerment in the first degree, receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more, two counts of fleeing or evading police in the first degree, criminal possession of a forger instrument in the second degree, resisting arrest.
- Kimberly Towe, 42, of Lily: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more, fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000 or more.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.