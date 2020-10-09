WHITLEY COUNTY - Two Knoxville men facing sexual and unlawful transaction charges towards a minor were virtually present in Whitley County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.
Hunter Zane Cole, 18, and Zachery T. Munsey, 21, appeared before Judge Dan Ballou via Zoom from the Whitley County Detention Center for a scheduled pre-trial conference.
Both Cole and Munsey's lawyers were also present virtually. Munsey's lawyer, Greta Price Atherton, informed the court that she had received a plea offer from the Commonwealth on her client's behalf, but was unsure if her client had been given a copy of it. Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling noted that both defendants had been extended offers.
Atherton also stated that she had spoken with Cole's lawyer, Chris Minard, and that both defense attorneys requested that the court schedule a future pre-trial date.
Judge Ballou then scheduled a future pre-trial conference date for Nov. 5.
Cole was arrested May 7 in Williamsburg. He was indicted by a Whitley County grand jury the following month on the amended charges of 22 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, one count of using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, five counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance and one count first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal controlled substance, victim under 16 years of age.
According to the complaint warrant, Williamsburg police officer Dorman Patrick Jr. responded to a complaint on Johnson Avenue in Williamsburg on March 29 where he encountered Cole. Patrick conducted an investigation and determined that Cole had used his Apple iPhone for the purpose of procuring and promoting the use of a minor in sexual activity.
On April 10, Patrick executed a search warrant for Cole's phone and determined that it contained content portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
According to the complaint warrant, after further investigation, Patrick determined that Cole had traveled from Knoxville, Tennessee to Williamsburg and provided a 13-year-old female with an illegal substance before having sexual intercourse with the victim on March 28.
Cole's codefendant, Munsey, was also arraigned in June by the grand jury on one count of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal controlled substance, victim under 16 years of age.
