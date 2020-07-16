WHITLEY COUNTY - A Williamsburg man indicted on counts of first-degree rape by engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12 years old was in Whitley County Circuit Court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.
James D. Childress, 38, had his pretrial conference rescheduled after being appointed a new attorney.
According to the indictment, Childress engaged in sexual intercourse with two children under the age of 12 between the dates of Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2014.
Childress was given a direct indictment meaning no formal complaint was filed before evidence was brought before the grand jury.
Childress is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.
He is expected to be back in court for a pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Also in Whitley County Circuit Court was a man charged with possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace officer re: sex offense.
Jessie J. Morgan, 34, had his pretrial conference rescheduled for Aug. 4 due to the defense council waiting to receive the discovery documents from the Commonwealth.
Discovery is the beginning stages of the criminal justice process. It consists of preliminary documents being produced by both the prosecution and defense councils which outline witnesses and evidence that could be presented at trial. Discovery does not mean that a case will end in a trial.
Morgan is expected back in court for a pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.