LAUREL COUNTY — Two people died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in southern Laurel County.
Joie Lee, 82, of Siler, and Georgia Butler, 78, of Trosper, were the drivers and only occupants in the two vehicles and died as a result of the crash.
Laurel Sheriff's Office Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink assisted by reconstructionists Major Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, and Detective Richard Dalrymple are investigating the crash that occurred around 2:02 p.m. on West Cumberland Gap Parkway, approximately 10 miles south of London.
The Kia passenger car, driven by Lee, pulled out from a business plaza parking lot in front of the path of a west bound Ford passenger car, driven by Butler, causing the two vehicles to collide.
Lee was transported to St. Joseph Hospital, London and Butler to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment of their injuries. Both drivers were pronounced deceased a short time later.
Assisting at the scene of the crash for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was Capt. Robbie Grimes, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Brett Reeves, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Daniel Reed, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, and Detective Kyle Gray. Other agencies assisting included: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, West Knox Volunteer Fire Department Laurel County Coroner’s Office, and Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
