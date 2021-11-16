WHITLEY COUNTY — With the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recently recommending the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, local health officials are gearing up to vaccinate the newest eligible group during two free vaccination clinics being held at the Williamsburg campus of the Whitley County Health Department this week.
The first clinic is scheduled for today, November 16, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Appointments for the clinic aren’t necessary and neither is insurance. The only stipulation in place is that if you are under the age of 18 and want a vaccine, you must be accompanied by a legal parent or guardian. The clinic will have vaccines available for children as young as 5. A second clinic with the same set of stipulations will be held at the same location on Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
“That gives kids time to be fully vaccinated before Christmas break,” Whitley County Health Director Marcy Rein said on the two clinics. When asked about her opinion on the CDC recommending the Pfizer vaccine for younger-aged children, Rein said she was excited because two of her own children had been too young to get vaccinated until now.
“The more people we can get vaccinated, the safer our community can be as we go into the holiday season,” she explained.
And while Rein is like a lot of parents who are excited that their young children can now be vaccinated against COVID-19, not everyone shares their enthusiasm. Rein said that some parents had shared some of the same worries and reasons for not getting their children vaccinated as they did for themselves.
“They want to know if it’s safe and necessary,” she said. “The science continues to show they are safe,” she added, noting a recent study that showed the vaccine was 90.7 percent effective against symptomatic COVID disease in children aged 5-11.
She said none of the children in the clinical trial had any serious side effects tied to receiving the vaccine. Rein said the study looked specifically for myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and that none was found. According to Rein, MIS-C, a serious illness children can get even from a mild case of COVID-19, lead to higher rates of myocarditis than vaccines did.
“No one has died from myocarditis related to the vaccine but the same is not true with MIS-C,” she said, noting that vaccines against COVID were needed to not only help keep the community safe as a whole, but to help children on an individual level.
“It will keep kids in school, keep them healthier, and reduce the chance that they bring COVID home to a family member at risk,” she said before adding, “CDC analysis estimated that we need to vaccinate only 10 children to prevent a single case of COVID-19 in children 5-11.”
Children ages 5-11 are the latest group to be eligible to receive the vaccine. Back in December 2020 the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children aged 16-17. The vaccine was later approved for children aged 12-15 in May of this year. Since then, the state’s website says 23 percent of Whitley County children aged 12-15 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while around 31 percent of children aged 16-17 have received at least one dose. As a whole, around 40 percent of all Whitley Countians have been fully vaccinated says the CDC’s website.
“Our vaccinated rate has been ticking up slowly,” Rein said on Whitley County. “That is a good thing. It’s still not at a level that is high enough for me to feel confident we can avoid more spikes in cases in the future.”
To further help prevent a future spikes in cases, and to help better protect oneself should a future spike occur, health officials suggest those eligible for booster vaccines receive one.
Rein said she has noticed an increase in vaccine appointments, and that a majority of them were made up of people looking to get a booster shot. Health officials suggest that anyone over the age of 18 who initially received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster at least two months after their first shot. For those who received a series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, health officials suggest getting a booster shot if you are over the age of 65, are an adult with underlying health conditions, live in a long-term care or group setting, or work in a high-risk place like a healthcare setting, school, jail, etc.
Rein said both the FDA and CDC had looked into booster shots and verified that it was safe to receive any of them regardless of which brand one receive during their initial series of shots. And while hard data on those receiving booster shots was unavailable, Rein did say that anecdotally, the health department has seen a “steady stream” of people getting booster shots. She said that during a recent off-site clinic at the University of the Cumberlands, of the 65 shots administered, about 47 percent were booster shots.
To find more information on vaccines and where they are available near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.