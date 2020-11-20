WHITLEY COUNTY — Two Knoxville men who are accused of traveling from Tennessee to a Williamsburg hotel and providing an underage victim with drugs, before one of the men had sexual intercourse with the victim, were in court recently.
Hunter Cole, 18, and Zachery T. Munsey, 21, were both previously offered plea deals by Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling. Munsey agreed to his accept his deal.
Munsey currently faces one count of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal controlled substance, victim under 16 years of age.
In exchange for his plea, the Commonwealth has offered Munsey 10 years, to be probated for five years, with the conditions that he serve six months and truthfully testify at the trial of his codefendant.
Cole has not yet agreed or disagreed to accept the Commonwealth’s offer to him.
“We’re happy to get the driver and the provider of the drugs to plead guilty,” Bowling told the Times-Tribune. “We’re happy to have his testimony because ultimately we want to lockup the child predator. This is a good step in the pursuit of that.”
Cole currently faces 22 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, one count of using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, five counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance and one count first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal controlled substance, victim under 16 years of age.
Cole and Munsey were arrested in Tennessee by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Deputies with the Knox County (TN) Sheriff's Office on May 1 of this year, after Williamsburg Police obtained an arrest warrant for both men. They were later extradited to the Whitley County Detention Center.
The arrests come as the result of a one-month lengthy investigation by officers Dorman Patrick Jr. and Detective David Rowe.
According to the complaint warrant, Patrick responded to a complaint on Johnson Avenue in Williamsburg on March 29 where he encountered Cole. Through his investigation, Patrick determined that Cole had used his Apple iPhone for the purpose of procuring and promoting the use of a minor in sexual activity.
On April 10, Patrick executed a search warrant for Cole’s phone and determined his phone contained content portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
The arrest warrant was issued on April 30.
Munsey’s official sentencing is set to take place after Cole’s case has been resolved.
Cole is due back in court on Dec. 8 for an additional pretrial conference.
——
Others in court who had their cases continued until January 4 include Jordan Miracle, James Muse and Jamie Muse who all face murder charges for an incident in February of last year.
Ronald Leas, Benjamin Brock, Michael Davis, and Ryan Davis who face rape and video voyeurism charges, after the four were accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Williamsburg area hotel in May 2018, have had a jury trial status hearing also scheduled for January 4.
David Bryant who faces one count of first degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under has had his case continued until January 4, as well as Jerry Melton who faces attempted murder charges for firing a gun into a semi after the truck reportedly almost "hit him then ran him off the side of the road."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.