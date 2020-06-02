TRI-COUNTY — After over a week of no new COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County, two residents of Knox County were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The two cases brought the total for Knox County to 10 cases.
Knox County Health Department posted the report of the new cases to its Facebook page Saturday night.
This was the first new case in the county since May 15.
All eight prior cases, six females and two males, had fully recovered as of May 26 and were out of quarantine.
Laurel County Health Department also reported on May 29 that of the 21 cases reported in the county, 19 have recovered while two had died. There were no active cases reported as of Monday at 3 p.m.
The last new case was reported on May 8 in Laurel County.
The Laurel County Health Department reported on Monday that 1,910 tests have been performed on Laurel County residents since testing began in Laurel County.
Whitley County Health Department reported its last new case on May 17, bringing the county's total to 11. At the time that was the only active case in the county and the rest has recovered.
