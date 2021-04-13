Two arrested on drug charges at motel in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — Two Williamsburg women were arrested late Sunday night after Williamsburg Police Department officers conducted a drug investigation at the Super 8 Motel in Williamsburg.
A search warrant was executed on a vehicle and a motel room, which resulted in the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, illegal bath salts, suboxone tablets, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Williamsburg Police Department. Two females were arrested and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Melissa A. Schwartz, 40, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of synthetic drugs.
Adrienne L. Lawson, 26, was charged with possession of marijuana. Lawson was also served with a warrant for child support.
Williamsburg police encourages the public to report any suspected drug activity to Whitley Dispatch at (606) 549-6017.
