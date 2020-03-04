GRAY — On Friday, Knox County deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Johnson Hollow Road in Gray on Friday. When the deputies arrived, a man staying in a tent behind the house trailer fled into the woods on an ATV. The man was wearing a camouflage ghillie suit and was armed with a long gun.
During the execution of the search warrant, over three ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a handgun and a rifle were found inside the tent.
Several Suboxone tablets, syringes and digital scales were located inside the trailer.
Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Laura Hammons, age 28, of Gray, charging her with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputy Mullins also arrested Jade C. Carroll, age 21, of Corbin, charging her with first-degree possession of controlled substance.
Laura Hammons and Jade Carroll were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing by Deputy Mullins and another arrest is expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.