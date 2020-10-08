WILLIAMSBURG - On Thursday morning two individuals robbed Williamsburg’s Community Trust Bank on Highway 25 located near the Cumberland Regional Mall.
The suspects were identified as Ronald Lee Jones and Becky Hornsby of Gray.
Jones is in Laurel County Correctional Center being held on charges for speeding 26 mph or more over limit, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce vehicle insurance card, no auto insurance, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of road, first-degree fleeing or evading police — motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.
Hornsby was not listed as an inmate as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
Williamsburg City Police Chief Wayne Bird told the Times-Tribune that a masked individual entered the bank and presented the bank teller with a note demanding money. According to scanner traffic, the call of the robbery came in about 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
Bird said the suspect did not brandish a weapon while inside the bank. Another suspect was outside in a vehicle.
“Of course the teller complied, and was able to give us a really good get-away vehicle description,” Bird said.
Williamsburg officers then issued a BOLO, a be on the lookout, using the description of the suspects’ vehicle.
Bird says the vehicle was spotted traveling along Bee Creek Road shortly after, about 10 minutes later according to police scanner traffic, by Kentucky State Police troopers, at which time they attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop, resulting in a vehicle pursuit between the suspects and KSP.
The pursuit continued into the Keavy area where officers with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office joined in on the pursuit.
Bird says the suspects' vehicle was eventually stopped by force through the use of Stinger spike strips. The suspects’ vehicle wrecked as a result and came to rest on its top.
“It is my understanding that there was a shot fired,” Bird said on what happened next. “I don’t know if that shot was fired by a law-enforcement officer, or if it was fired by the suspects.”
Police were able to apprehend the suspects. According to Bird, the male suspect was transported to a local hospital in Laurel County for minor injuries. The female suspect was detained and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.
Bird did confirm that FBI agents were on scene of the incident, and were in the process of seeking federal charges against the two bank robbers.
Bird said that although he did not confirm it, he believes that the two were also suspects in a bank robbery which occurred last week in Pineville at another Community Trust Bank.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as information is released.
