WILLIAMSBURG — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews will begin a turn lane installation project on US 25W in Williamsburg tomorrow (Friday). The project area will be at mile point 15.60.
Preparation for the asphalt work will require temporarily reducing the roadway to a single lane, maintained by temporary traffic signals. The speed limit will be reduced. Officers will be enforcing with double fines for violations.
Follow District 11 updates on Twitter and Facebook at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11 or www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11.
KYTC District 11 is responsible for maintaining state highways in Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie and Whitley counties.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
