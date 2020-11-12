WILLIAMSBURG — During the city council’s November meeting, Williamsburg mayor Roddy Harrison announced that the city’s annual Turkey Trot 5K, Shop with a Cop event, and Christmas parade were being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re in the red. I don’t know when we’ll be out of the red,” said Harrison, noting that he was disappointed in having to cancel the events. “The governor has asked us to be a little bit more stringent on cutting down activities.”
Harrison highlighted a lack of time to plan for certain events like the Turkey Trot and the logistical difficulties in planning for the Shop with a Cop event as part of the reason the events were cancelled.
“If we tried to have these things, there’s not that much time to get it together,” he said. “We’ve not met on Turkey Trot, and we usually start in September meeting.”
“You can’t get them all in there at one time,” Harrison added in talking about the Shop with a Cop event logistics. “As sad as it is, as sad as it makes me, we just have to cancel.”
Harrison said the city had only raised a little money for the annual Shop with a Cop event, that sees local police officers shop with underprivileged children and buy them Christmas gifts with money raised. Harrison explained that with COVID restrictions shutting down most of the city’s planned events, like community yard sales for example, money for the event was lacking.
The cancellation of the Turkey Trot also impacts Shop with a Cop, as last year’s race raised more than $12,000 for the Christmas event.
Harrison did mention some preliminary ideas city officials were discussing to make up for the cancelled events however. The mayor said he had approached several downtown Williamsburg businesses and asked that they decorate their storefronts.
If a particular business doesn’t want to take the time to decorate, Harrison said if agreed to, the storefront could be “rented out” to local churches or organizations who would decorate the storefront for the business owner.
Harrison said a contest could be held for the storefront with the best holiday decorations with monetary prizes. If an organization who rents a storefront to decorate wins the competition, they would receive the gift rather than the business owner, Harrison explained.
The first place finisher could receive a prize of $500, while second place could receive $300, and third place could receive $200.
“If we can get this all coordinated, hopefully before too long some time in December, we’ll have us a map, and say, ‘walk the town, or drive through town,’” Harrison said on the event still in the planning stages. “We’ll have Bill Woods park decked out, we’ll have city hall decked out. If we could get Main Street, they could come up Main, go down Cumberland, walk it, or get in the car and drive it.”
Another preliminary idea being discussed amongst city officials is the idea of a holiday scavenger hunt for families to take part in.
Council member Laurel Jeffries West noted that because Shop with a Cop was cancelled, she hoped residents would still donate to the local charities The B Squad Project and Toys for Tots, who both help local children in the Williamsburg area.
In other city news:
-The city is working on building a sidewalk near Brush Arbor that would connect to Main Street, and eventually connect to the walking path to be built as part of the future expansion of the city’s water park.
The health department was recently awarded a $10,000 to be used towards the project. $1,000 will go towards the Area Development District Board for its helping in writing the grant, with the other $9,000 going to Summit Engineering who will be doing the engineering design and study for the sidewalk. Summit Engineering is also the company the city has decided to go with for the future expansion of the water park.
- City Hall will be closed Thursday Nov. 26 and Friday Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving. During that week, residents who have their garbage picked up on Thursdays will instead have their garbage picked up day before, Wednesday. That Friday’s garbage will run as normal.
- The council approved a resolution for a governmental purchase agreement to purchase a new garbage truck.
Harrison said that although the city recently purchased a new truck, there was a need for a newer one.
“One was just leaking everywhere it went,” he explained. "People were calling, and it’s just wore out. They held onto it as long as they possibly could.”
Harrison said the city’s garbage trucks typically last 8-10 years and that the recent addition of the transfer station has help lengthen the lifespan of the city’s garbage trucks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.