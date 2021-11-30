Thanksgiving morning brought hundreds to Williamsburg to start the holiday off with the Turkey Trot 5K. Mayor Roddy Harrison said the race, which is an annual fundraiser for the Williamsburg Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program, had already raised more money than in years past for the program. | Photos by Erin Cox
Turkey Trot 5K brings hundreds to Williamsburg
Obituaries
Elliana Faith Woods was born and passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky. She is survived by her father and mother, Justin and Emily Woods; maternal grandparents: Rev. Leonard and Deborah Strunk; paternal grandparents: Johnny and Donna Woods; a…
Jefferson Warren Noe, died November 4, 2021. Son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Nellie Wilson Noe. Funeral 1 p.m. Thursday at Corbin Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial at McFarland Cemetery.
