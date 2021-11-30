Thanksgiving morning brought hundreds to Williamsburg to start the holiday off with the Turkey Trot 5K. Mayor Roddy Harrison said the race, which is an annual fundraiser for the Williamsburg Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program, had already raised more money than in years past for the program. | Photos by Erin Cox

