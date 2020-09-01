KNOX COUNTY — A Knox County grand jury handed down indictments on Friday, but also cleared the Kentucky State Police troopers and deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in March.
On March 28, just before 1 a.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call to assist a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy on a complaint in the Gray community of Knox County.
The initial investigation indicated that a Knox County deputy responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Owens Hollow Road in Gray. While looking for the vehicle, an individual fired multiple shots from a residence. Troopers from KSP Post 10 responded to assist the deputy in locating the subject. Once on the scene, troopers and the deputy approached the residence that the shots were fired from with their blue lights activated.
The ongoing investigation indicates that Thomas Owens, 49, came out of the residence armed with a rifle.
Owens failed to comply with the troopers' verbal orders and pointed the rifle at the troopers, at which time shots were fired. Owens was fatally struck and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County coroner.
According to the report from the grand jury handed down Friday, the grand jurors did not find sufficient evidence of criminal responsibility regarding the events that resulted in the shooting of Owens.
The grand jury did indict Ricky Allen Vaughn, 30, of London, with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender for his involvement in an incident on Aug. 13. Vaughn was also indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender in a separate case, but still related to the same incident in August.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 13 Knox County deputies received a call from an individual who informed them they had been in a near wreck with Vaughn while traveling on Moore Hill Avenue.
The person also told police that when he stopped his vehicle to check that nobody else had wrecked, Vaughn exited his silver colored 2010 Cadillac, began cussing at the victim, and fired one shot towards his direction. The Sheriff’s office reports that the bullet struck the back bumper of the victim’s vehicle, in which his brother-in-law and 4-year-old son were sitting in.
Vaughn’s vehicle was eventually spotted by KSP Trosper Sammy Farris on US 25E North in the parking lot of Speedy Mart. Trooper Farris performed a search of Vaughn’s Cadillac and located a pistol and a .223 caliber AR-15.
Vaughn was arrested and lodged into the Knox County Detention Center.
The grand jury also indicted Charles Allen Pyle, 46, of Flat Lick with one count of second-degree assault, and third-degree terroristic threatening.
The indictment states that on or about June 24, Pyle committed the act of assault on the victim by causing physical injury by means of a dangerous instrument or deadly weapon and that Pyle threatened to kill or cause serious physical injury to the victim.
Others indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:
- Kenneth Robert Turner, 20, of Barbourville: one count of falsely reporting an incident.
- Michelle Lee Ledbetter, 42, of Barbourville: one count of theft of a firearm.
- Russell Alan Toothman (AKA Rusty Toothman), 47, of Artemus: one count of receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more.
- Billy Wayne Hopkins, 53, of Corbin: one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants fourth offense), first-degree possession of controlled substance (methylphenidate), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) in an improper container, possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam) in an improper container, failure to wear a seatbelt, operating a motor vehicle with no registration plate, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Craig Jared Baker, 27, of Barbourville: one count of receipt of a credit card in violation of KRS 434.570 to 434.610, theft of a stolen credit card, theft by unlawful taking of the value of less than $500, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Lisa G. Patterson, 48, of Barbourville: possession of stolen mail.
- Vickie Marie Rose, 53, of Corbin: one count of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, trafficking in marijuana of less than eight ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Delores Ann Ball, 61, of Corbin: one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) second offense, and trafficking in a controlled substance 1,000 feat within 1,000 feet of a school.
- Tip Allen Miller, 33, of Somerset: first-degree bail jumping, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Thomas Wayne Gray, 39, of Flat Lick: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants fourth offense, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, second-degree persistent felony offender.
