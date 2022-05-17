WHITLEY COUNTY — A Kentucky State Police trooper who wounded a man by gunshot in a January 15 hostage situation was not charged by a Whitley County grand jury on Monday.
The grand jury was presented with information regarding first-degree assault, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and wanton endangerment against Trooper Samuel Aaron Peace. The jury concluded by unanimous vote that there was a no true bill of indictment on the charges.
"The Grand Jury did further conclude, also by unanimous vote, that there is no further investigation or charges warranted concerning the shooting," the indictment states.
Peace shot Carl Amos Moses, 26, of Williamsburg who is facing a 19-count indictment from the incident. Charges for Moses include attempted murder, six counts of kidnapping, 10 counts of wanton endangerment, and two counts of assault.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team investigated the trooper-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 11:23 p.m. Jan. 15 near Emlyn. Whitley County Dispatch requested assistance from KSP in reference to a domestic dispute at a residence located on US 25W.
"It was reported that a subject had fired shots inside the residence and was refusing to allow his wife and children to leave the residence," a press release from KSP said.
According to the press release, officers attempted negotiation techniques with Moses.
"Despite loud verbal commands from the trooper and other officers, the subject [Moses] brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the trooper and officers," the KSP press release said. "The trooper discharged their agency-issued firearm, striking the subject and ending the incident."
Law enforcement rendered medical aid to Moses until EMS arrived. He was transported by Whitley County EMS to a helicopter-landing zone and then flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he was in critical condition. After he was stable, Moses was arrested and taken to Whitley County Detention Center on Jan. 20, where he has been held since.
