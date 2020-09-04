Trinity Family Health opens second Corbin location

Trinity Family Health has opened a second location in Corbin and celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The new office is located at 1317 Cumberland Falls Hwy. Suite B. The other location is on Kentucky Avenue. The office can be reached at 606-215-3011. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Photo by Lisa Harrison

