Trinity Family Health has opened a second location in Corbin and celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The new office is located at 1317 Cumberland Falls Hwy. Suite B. The other location is on Kentucky Avenue. The office can be reached at 606-215-3011. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Photo by Lisa Harrison
Trinity Family Health opens second Corbin location
Pieter Hubertus Nies, 90, of Corbin, KY passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home. Born in The Hague in The Netherlands, he was the son of the late Pieter Jacobus and Margriet Vegter Nies. He served in the Dutch Navy and belonged to the Dutch Reform Church. Coming to the United States …
Paul Lester Davis, 66, of Flat Lick, son of Grover and Alma Davis, died Saturday, August 29, 2020. Visitation 12 P.M., funeral 2 P.M., on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Barbourville Funeral Home. Burial at McNeil Cemetery.
