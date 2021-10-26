Friday, Oct. 29: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Corbin's Trick or Treat on Main - downtown Corbin
Saturday, Oct. 30: 2-4 p.m. Boo on Main! - downtown London
Saturday, Oct. 30: 5:30-7 p.m. Knox County residential
Saturday, Oct. 30: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Whitley County/Williamsburg residential
Saturday, Oct. 30: 6-8 p.m. Corbin residential
Saturday, Oct. 30: 6-8 p.m. Laurel County residential
Sunday, Oct. 31: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Barbourville residential
*This is not an all inclusive list of trick or treat events hosted by various organizations. This is just the city and county events. If you'd like your organization's event added to the community calendar, email the information to newsroom@thetimestribune.com.
