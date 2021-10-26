Trick or Treat

Friday, Oct. 29: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Corbin's Trick or Treat on Main - downtown Corbin

Saturday, Oct. 30: 2-4 p.m. Boo on Main! - downtown London

Saturday, Oct. 30: 5:30-7 p.m. Knox County residential

Saturday, Oct. 30: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Whitley County/Williamsburg residential

Saturday, Oct. 30: 6-8 p.m. Corbin residential

Saturday, Oct. 30: 6-8 p.m. Laurel County residential

Sunday, Oct. 31: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Barbourville residential

*This is not an all inclusive list of trick or treat events hosted by various organizations. This is just the city and county events. If you'd like your organization's event added to the community calendar, email the information to newsroom@thetimestribune.com.

