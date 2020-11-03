Cumberland River Green Dot hosted a trick-or-treat event at the Corbin Center on Wednesday. Although the rain moved the event inside, many turned out to get some early Halloween candy and goodies. | Photos by Erin Cox
Trick-or-treat event held at Corbin Center
