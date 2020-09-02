WHITLEY COUNTY — A Florida man who was arrested in November 2017 after leading police in a vehicle pursuit before firing a handgun at them had a jury trial tentatively scheduled during his jury trial status hearing in Whitley County Circuit Court Thursday.
Thomas Earl Reynolds III, 31, of Apopka, Florida, has had a jury trial scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021 provided the courts are permitted to hold jury trials at that time.
Reynolds currently faces charges of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property of a value of over $10,000, receiving stolen property, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and first-degree persistent felony offender in connection to the incident.
During Thursday’s hearing, Reynolds’ attorney filed a motion to reduce his bond to $100,000 cash. He currently has a bond set at $500,000 cash for this case.
The Commonwealth objected based on Reynold’s criminal history and his lack of ties to the community. They stated that they considered Reynolds a flight risk because he is originally from out of state and is potentially facing 20 years in prison if found guilty.
When asked by Judge Paul Winchester where he would be staying if he were to be released on bond, Reynold’s replied that he would be staying with one of his sisters in McCreary County.
Judge Winchester asked that Reynolds’ attorney to confirm both the identity and address of the person Reynolds claims he would be staying with and that afterwards, the court would take into consideration the arguments from both sides and make a decision then.
According to the uniform citation, in 2017 Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Bunch was patrolling an area along KY 92W when a 2008 Dodge Charger driven by Reynolds passed him on the wrong side of the road. When Bunch initiated his emergency equipment, Reynolds stopped, but then pulled away as the trooper approached his vehicle.
Troopers pursued the vehicle from KY 92 onto I-75 northbound toward Corbin.
Reynolds exited off I-75 into Corbin and then a short time later returned to I-75 and traveled southbound back toward Williamsburg. He then exited off Exit 11 in Williamsburg, where a Williamsburg police officer deployed his tire deflation device.
Reynolds continued fleeing on KY 92 at which time he began firing multiple rounds at officers behind him, striking a Williamsburg police officer’s vehicle. The officer was able to return fire, striking Reynolds. A short time later, Reynold’s vehicle left the roadway, crashing into a ditch.
A separate uniform citation filed by KSP Sgt. Les Moses stated that the vehicle Reynolds was driving was reported as stolen out of Florida, where he was also listed as a convicted felon.
In addition, Reynolds also reportedly admitted to taking meth earlier in the day.
Reynolds was then taken into custody and transported to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment. He was later airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for non-life threatening injuries.
Upon his release from the hospital, Reynolds was arrested and jailed in the Whitley County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond, which was later raised to $500,000 cash at the request of Commonwealth.
Reynolds is currently being housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
