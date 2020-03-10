Trial set for man accused of trading explicit photos with child

KNOX COUNTY -- A Flat Lick man accused of trading explicit photos with a minor under the age of 13 has had a trial date set for his case.
Jerry Lee Smith, 39, appeared in Knox Circuit Court for a pretrial conference Friday, where judge Michael Caperton scheduled Smith's trial for May 12. Smith will have his final pre-trial conference the week before on May 4.
Smith was indicted by a Knox County grand jury in February of last year, formally charging him with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, indecent exposure and distribution of obscene matter to a minor. He had been arrested in September 2018.
Smith is accused of using Facebook Messenger to engage in sexual conversations with the victim and share inappropriate pictures. According to the arrest citation, he used the messaging app to send the victim a picture of his genitals, as well as receive several from the victim. According to the arrest citation, Smith also pleasured himself while on a video call with the victim.
In addition, Smith engaged in the activity while in the presence of another child, showing the child photos of himself and the victim shared through Facebook Messenger.
Smith was initially charged with an additional count of first-degree sexual abuse for the incidents, but was not indicted on that count.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.