WHITLEY COUNTY — A Williamsburg man facing rape charges against victims under the age of 12 has had a future jury trial scheduled in Whitley County Circuit Court.
Anthony Partin, 43, of Williamsburg will have his case heard by a Whitley County jury on March 30 of next year.
Partin was indicted and arrested in October of last year on two separate counts of rape in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age.
Count one of the indictment accuses Partin of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12 between the dates of Jan. 15, 2016 and Jan. 15, 2017.
Count two of the indictment accuses Partin of engaging in sexual intercourse with a different child under the age of 12 between the dates of Jan. 12, 2017 and Jan. 12, 2018.
Partin is currently being housed in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Roby Keith Thompson Jr., 50, of Danville also had a jury trial scheduled for March of next year. Thompson’s case will be a heard on March 25.
Thompson is currently being charged with one count of sodomy in the first degree, and unlawful imprisonment in the first degree.
He was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center on Aug. 23, 2019.
